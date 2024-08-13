Death of 67-year-old Wigan man leads to police appeal being issued
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The death of a 67-year-old man has led to police issuing an appeal for next of kin to come forward.
Michael Menzies died at an address on Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, yesterday (Monday, August 12).
Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.