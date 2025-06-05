A tragic fatality on a plane has seen Wigan holidaymakers, who had been heading for a break in the Canaries, re-routed to North Africa.

A flight from Manchester to Tenerife this morning (June 5) was diverted to Agadir in Morocco after a passenger, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken ill and died.

Anthony and Marina Berry from Orrell were onboard and messaged Wigan Today to say they were devastated for the gentleman’s loved one who were with him, and the pair had nothing but praise for the cabin crew and an off-duty nurse who tried to save him.

Marina said: “We were on a 6am flight out of Manchester with Jet 2 to Tenerife and a gentleman passed away on the flight. It’s been heartbreaking.

"Jet2 were amazing. They called out and a nurse came. She was fabulous.

"They were working on the man in the aisle for ages and had to arrange for an emergency landing.

"Everyone is devastated. His poor family are at the airport in Morocco with us now.”

The tourists are now expecting to catch a flight from Agadir at 4.05pm, arriving in Tenerife shortly before 5.30pm.