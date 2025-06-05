Death on flight causes Wigan holidaymakers' plane to be re-routed

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A tragic fatality on a plane has seen Wigan holidaymakers, who had been heading for a break in the Canaries, re-routed to North Africa.

A flight from Manchester to Tenerife this morning (June 5) was diverted to Agadir in Morocco after a passenger, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken ill and died.

Anthony and Marina Berry from Orrell were onboard and messaged Wigan Today to say they were devastated for the gentleman’s loved one who were with him, and the pair had nothing but praise for the cabin crew and an off-duty nurse who tried to save him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marina said: “We were on a 6am flight out of Manchester with Jet 2 to Tenerife and a gentleman passed away on the flight. It’s been heartbreaking.

The Jet2 flight was on its way to Tenerife when a passenger was suddenly taken ill and died. It was re-routed to Agadir in MoroccoThe Jet2 flight was on its way to Tenerife when a passenger was suddenly taken ill and died. It was re-routed to Agadir in Morocco
The Jet2 flight was on its way to Tenerife when a passenger was suddenly taken ill and died. It was re-routed to Agadir in Morocco

"Jet2 were amazing. They called out and a nurse came. She was fabulous.

"They were working on the man in the aisle for ages and had to arrange for an emergency landing.

"Everyone is devastated. His poor family are at the airport in Morocco with us now.”

The tourists are now expecting to catch a flight from Agadir at 4.05pm, arriving in Tenerife shortly before 5.30pm.

Related topics:WiganManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice