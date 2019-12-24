Delightful afternoon of festive fun for Wigan residents

A care home held a spectacular community Christmas party for residents living around the borough who receive support from the team of care givers.

A fantastic festive atmosphere awaited guests at Aspull Village On The Green, with roaring log fires creating the most perfect setting for the party organised by Stocks Hall Homecare in Hindley.

Festive fun

Everyone settled in with warm refreshments being served, as female vocalist Shannon Marie Hamill sang beautifully and got everyone dancing and in the party mood.

Singing traditional Christmas songs and old favourites, the dance floor filled immediately with Shannon ‘working the room’ and filling the venue with her soothing sounds.

Santa came by to say hello and deliver gifts to each person, bringing smiles and joy to all ages. A delicious Christmas buffet was then served.

Norma Little, Care Co-ordinator at Stocks Hall, said: “Watching the faces of the ladies and gents light up is so heart-warming bringing families together to enjoy this special occasion.

On the dancefloor

“JLH Productions took centre stage and wowed the audience with their routine.”

Manager of Stocks Hall Homecare, Rebecca Davies says “It is just wonderful to gather the community together and celebrate Christmas, sharing special memories and making new friends.

“Special thanks go to Norma – she has done an amazing job organising the event.

“Special thanks to all the Stocks Hall Homecare team who made this happen by diligently fund-raising - I am very proud of them all.”