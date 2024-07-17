Desperate search for Wigan man, 26, missing on holiday island Mallorca

By Isabella Boneham
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has been missing on the holiday island Mallorca for a week after sending a “peculiar email”.

Trainee barrister Benjamin Ross has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, July 10 when he sent mum Felix an email while staying in Mallorca, shortly after his passport, phone and money were stolen at the beach.

The 26-year-old travelled to the Spanish island with a friend before deciding to extend his trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Trial date set for Wigan 31-year-old accused of stealing fragrances at Trafford ...
Ben Ross has been missing in Mallorca since July 10Ben Ross has been missing in Mallorca since July 10
Ben Ross has been missing in Mallorca since July 10

Ben moved into a rental after finding a local job, but hasn't spoken to his mum since July 10 when she says he sent her a "peculiar email” and seemed to be "not in a good place".

Between them, the two had been trying to arrange a bank transfer to support him while he was staying on the Balearic island after his phone, keys, wallet and passport were stolen while he was swimming at the beach.

His mum has now reported him as missing and is being supported by LBT Global, the same charity supporting Jay Slater's family in Tenerife.

The whereabouts of Ben remain unknown, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Foreign Office are supporting his family and are “in contact with local authorities”.

His mum Felix said she is planning to fly out to Mallorca over the coming days.

She said: “Like any mother, no matter what age your children are, they are still your children. I just need to know my son is safe and well. The last few days have been torture. Please, if anyone has seen Ben, even if it’s just for a second, let the authorities know.

“We need to find him."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fund-raiser has been set up for the family, with around £1,300 donated so far.

According to the organiser of the fund-raiser – which Go Fund Me says has been verified – donations raised will pay towards the cost of flights for Ben's mum and sister, as well as their accommodation and expenses in Mallorca as they try to track him down.

Donations can be made here.

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice