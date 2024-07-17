Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has been missing on the holiday island Mallorca for a week after sending a “peculiar email”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainee barrister Benjamin Ross has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, July 10 when he sent mum Felix an email while staying in Mallorca, shortly after his passport, phone and money were stolen at the beach.

The 26-year-old travelled to the Spanish island with a friend before deciding to extend his trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Ross has been missing in Mallorca since July 10

Ben moved into a rental after finding a local job, but hasn't spoken to his mum since July 10 when she says he sent her a "peculiar email” and seemed to be "not in a good place".

Between them, the two had been trying to arrange a bank transfer to support him while he was staying on the Balearic island after his phone, keys, wallet and passport were stolen while he was swimming at the beach.

His mum has now reported him as missing and is being supported by LBT Global, the same charity supporting Jay Slater's family in Tenerife.

The whereabouts of Ben remain unknown, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foreign Office are supporting his family and are “in contact with local authorities”.

His mum Felix said she is planning to fly out to Mallorca over the coming days.

She said: “Like any mother, no matter what age your children are, they are still your children. I just need to know my son is safe and well. The last few days have been torture. Please, if anyone has seen Ben, even if it’s just for a second, let the authorities know.

“We need to find him."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fund-raiser has been set up for the family, with around £1,300 donated so far.

According to the organiser of the fund-raiser – which Go Fund Me says has been verified – donations raised will pay towards the cost of flights for Ben's mum and sister, as well as their accommodation and expenses in Mallorca as they try to track him down.

Donations can be made here.