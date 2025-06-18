A housing developer is appealing against a Wigan Council decision to refuse its planning application for more homes in Standish.

The plan by Persimmon Homes to build 57 homes on green fields behind 71 Pepper Lane, a disused riding stables, was refused by the local authority in October.

Members of the Wigan committee defied the advice of their officers to turn down the application, despite an offer of £285,000 from the publicly-listed company to contribute towards health and education facilities.

Wigan’s Planning Committee agreed with warnings from the NHS locally that the health services in Standish may well be overwhelmed by passing this new scheme – raising fears of ever-worsening GP provision, after councillors heard at the meeting that the village’s only health centre has three GPs but needs 10.

The plan for the Pepper Lane development which has been refused

The refusal of the scheme on land behind Pepper Lane came in the wake of another application for a standalone access road to five properties on Fairhurst Lane, off Chorley Road following the demolition of a bungalow, which was also turned down against officers’ recommendations.

Both applications were turned down by a voting margin of seven to six.

More than 170 people objected to the scheme, including all Standish councillors, citing a lack of infrastructure, especially in health provision, and inadequate roads to deal with more housing after almost 2,000 homes have been built in the village in the past decade.

Now an appeal will be heard in Wigan Town Hall on September 16 to decide the matter.

This vacant bungalow would've been demolished to make way for the Pepper Lane residential development

Local pressure group Standish Voice said it will ask to speak at the hearing.

A spokesperson for Standish Voice said: “It is very disappointing that Persimmon Homes should want to overturn the decision of elected local councillors and force this unwanted housing scheme on our village.

“The population of Standish will have grown by more than a quarter in the past 10 years and we cannot cope with any more. Persimmon will argue it is only 57 more homes but this has to stop somewhere and it should be now.

“There has been wide-scale concern and anger at the possibility of yet more housing in Standish, and we hope the Planning Inspector will respect Wigan’s own planning rules – and the good faith that our community had in the planning system when it created Standish Neighbourhood Plan – and agree to uphold this refusal.

“Passing this scheme would breach a housing policy in Standish Neighbourhood Plan, adopted by the council, which prevents new housebuilding unless our infrastructure can cope. It cannot.

“There are also huge concerns raised by Lancashire Wildlife Trust about the reduction in biodiversity from the site – which officers concede in the report represents ‘significant biological losses’ to this greenfield area.

"There are very real worries about highway safety as well.

“Planning officers admit ‘there is a degree of conflict with some elements of development plan policy’ and that it is ‘not compliant’ with part of the council’s own Core Strategy and Standish Neighbourhood Plan. The planning inspector should take this into consideration and reject this appeal.”

A Persimmon North West spokesperson said: "Our proposals for 57 high quality new homes support local housing needs and were recommended for approval by the council's own planning experts. We were disappointed the committee missed an opportunity to support a scheme that included 15 homes specifically allocated for local people in housing need. While it's unfortunate we have had to appeal, we'll continue to work with authorities at all levels to deliver much-needed, affordable homes for local people."