Did you spot this huge military plane flying over Wigan at the weekend?

This huge Airbus A400M - the largest plane in the RAF's fleet - was seen flying over Wigan. Pic credit: Stephen Geraghty

The rumbling engines of the giant Airbus A400m Atlas drew eyes to the skies when it flew low over Wigan on Saturday (May 29).

The huge military transport aircraft - which can carry up to 116 fully equipped troops and a 37-tonne payload - was seen soaring through the clear blue sky above the town.

A short time later, the massive plane was spotted flying over Preston and Blackpool as it continued its journey to an undisclosed location.

With a whopping £80 million price tag, the A400M plays a vital role in the RAF fleet.

Along with its transport role, it can perform aerial refueling and medical evacuation for up to 66 casualties and 25 medical personnel.

According to the RAF website, its fleet of A400Ms are based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire - the UK's largest RAF station.

Did you know? The A400M is large enough to carry any of the following cargo - six land rovers and trailers, or two light armored vehicles, or a dump truck and excavator, or a Patriot missile system, or a Puma, Cougar or Chinook helicopter, or a truck and 25-ton trailer.