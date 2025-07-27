Discover what and who were making Wigan news in 2001

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
This album takes us back 24 years for a look at what was making the Wigan news in 2001.

It’s a test for slightly older readers to see how much they remember.

A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary

1. 2001

A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary

St Peter's Orrell American Football team

2. 2001

St Peter's Orrell American Football team

Local runners hand over their fund-raising cash to Mere Oaks School and the Worldwide Chromosome Fund

3. 2001

Local runners hand over their fund-raising cash to Mere Oaks School and the Worldwide Chromosome Fund

Wigan Gingerbread Group at play.

4. 2001

Wigan Gingerbread Group at play.

