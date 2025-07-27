It’s a test for slightly older readers to see how much they remember.
1. 2001
A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary Photo: staff
2. 2001
St Peter's Orrell American Football team Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. 2001
Local runners hand over their fund-raising cash to Mere Oaks School and the Worldwide Chromosome Fund Photo: staff
4. 2001
Wigan Gingerbread Group at play. Photo: Wigan Today
