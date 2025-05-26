A doctor and a local historian will be honoured with stars on Wigan’s Believe Square.

Believe Stars – the highest accolade awarded to residents of the borough – will recognise Dr Sanjay Arya, a consultant cardiologist and medical director at Wigan’s hospitals, and local historian Tom Walsh.

They will be unveiled in June on the walk of fame on Believe Square, placed alongside famous names including actor Ian McKellan, rugby league legend Billy Boston, John Winnard, joint managing director of Uncle Joe’s mint balls, and Olympic athlete and coach Jenny Meadows.

Dr Arya will become the second consultant cardiologist honoured, joining Dr Nayyar Naqvi, who founded Wigan’s cardiology service and retired in 2021 after 53 years in the NHS.

Dr Arya joined Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 2000 and led on setting up the cardiac catheter lab and starting coronary intervention at Wigan.

He became executive medical director in 2017 and he is involved in teaching and training doctors and other health professionals in the North West.

He was named a community hero by the Prime Minister for developing cardiac services in Wigan in 2016 and was awarded an OBE for services to black and minority ethnic doctors and healthcare in the North West.

Announcing his star during a Wigan Council meeting, council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Many of us will know the hard work and dedication of Sanjay during his time at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust. I firmly believe the population of this borough owes a lot to Sanjay and I’m more than happy that he has accepted our offer of a star.”

Dr Arya said: “The announcement has come as a very pleasant surprise to me. I would like to dedicate the honour to everyone in the borough of Wigan who has supported me over the last 25 years as a consultant cardiologist and to all my colleagues at the hospital who have supported me over the years in my role as the medical director. It has been a privilege to serve the people of our borough, for which I shall remain very grateful.”

Historian Mr Walsh is known for delving into Wigan’s past and campaigned for blue plaques honouring pioneering women's suffrage politician Thorley Smith and Wigan’s first female councillor Martha Hogg.

Last year he received the Benemerenti Award from Pope Francis, marking more than 40 years of service to Wigan and District Catholic Men’s Society.

It also recognised his involvement in local Catholic history and service to Catholic education, including 40 years as a school governor.

Mr Walsh received an MBE for services to the local community and was previously a businessman and magistrate.

Coun Molyneux said: “Tom Walsh MBE will be well known for the historical work that he does within the local community and he was recently honoured by His Holiness The Pope for the work that he does for the church. I think he is a very deserving recipient of a Believe Star.”

Mr Walsh said: “I am delighted. I can think of people more worthy, but it is a wonderful thing to be honoured and in your home town is the greatest thing of all. I am very grateful to David Molyneux and the council. It was a surprise, but a pleasant surprise.”