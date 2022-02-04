Documentary goes behind the scenes of Wigan's own version of Band Aid

Eleven Wigan bands, including chart-toppers The Lathums, recorded a cover of Do They Know It’s Christmas?

The single was released to raise money for The Brick, which supports people facing poverty and homelessness.

A documentary has now been released which goes through every step of the project, from brainstorming logistics to the recording of the song, and concludes with a tour of The Brick.

Jake Dorsman, Stanleys co-founder and creator of Wigan Band Aid, said: “We have released the documentary on YouTube to not only show how we all came together in December to record the Christmas classic, but more importantly to reach out to our community to see if together we can reach our fund-raising target of £5,000 for The Brick, as their help and support for those facing poverty in our community is so important. I’m confident that together we can achieve this.”

Wendy Doherty, head of fund-raising and partnerships at The Brick, said: “We are grateful for every penny that has been donated so far, and if the campaign can reach the target of £5,000, it will be such a help to the people in our community at a time when so many are struggling to simply feed their families.”

The bands involved were: Stanleys, The Lathums, The Lottery Winners, The Lilacs, Flechettes, The Facades, Garden Party, Rivver, Joe Astley, Pink Shirts For Pale People, Cavelia and The Ravellas.

Rob Hilton and Jake Dorsman from Stanleys, centre, with The Brick’s Wendy Doherty, Keely Dalfen and James Holt

Watch Wigan Band Aid - The Documentary online at youtu.be/7-v-da2g_yE

Donate to The Brick at www.justgiving.com/WiganBandAid