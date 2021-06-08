Dog found injured and abandoned in Wigan appears in new TV series

The new series of Dog Rescuers, which starts on Channel 5 at 7pm, will feature the survival story of an Akita dog named Alfie.

He was rescued by the RSPCA after he was found in a small clearing on Kent Street in Scholes with serious head injuries and impaired vision.

He was so weak that he could not stand when he was found in March 2019.

Alfie the Akita

Viewers will see what happened to the very poorly dog, who was close to death when he was found and taken RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for emergency care.

Insp Helen Smith, from the animal charity, said: “When he first came in he was close to death and had no interest in interacting with anybody. He was very thin and dehydrated and his head was so swollen around the injury he could barely open his eyes.

“This was something that was potentially done to him on purpose which doesn't bear thinking about. The way he was found, I was wondering if someone had left him thinking he was dead - but he wasn't.”

Vets sedated Alfie and during X-rays they found he had fractures to his cheek bones and injuries to his back .

Alfie was found in scrubland in Wigan

But after months of dedicated care at the RSPCA, Alfie bounced back to health and found a home with kind new owners.

After his terrible injuries, Alfie was left with some sight loss, but this has not deterred him from enjoying his new life and he loves to go for long walks.

Comedian Alan Davies hosts the new series, which follows RSPCA officers as they go out on the road saving dogs from cruelty and neglect.

Tune in to the new series of Dog Rescuers tonight (Tuesday) at 7pm to see Alfie’s full story or watch on catch up on My5.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, call its donation line on 0300 123 8181.