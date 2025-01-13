Dog groomers in Wigan: 15 of the highest rated according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
If you are looking to give your much-loved pooch a pamper, Wigan has got a huge variety of independent dog grooming businesses from which to choose.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the highest rated dog groomers across the borough.

Each of these establishments was rated 4.5 or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are 15 of the highest rated dog groomers in Wigan.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 26 reviews

1. Doggy Chop Shop- Exford Avenue, Wigan

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 26 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 235 reviews

2. Anrich Vets dog grooming centre- Caroline Street, Wigan.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 235 reviews Photo: MA

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 47 reviews

3. Julies Wagg and Tail- Pottery Road, Wigan

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 47 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 77 reviews

4. Jackies Pawz and Clawz- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 77 reviews Photo: submit

