Donations pour in for funeral of Wigan tot who died hours after being sent home from hospital

Ibolya Adam and Kris Thompson set up the online fund-raiser to cover costs after the sudden death of their 22-month-old daughter Hailey Thompson.

So far more than £3,100 has been donated in memory of the Ashton youngster, with many people leaving messages of condolence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Thompson, partner Ibolya Adam and Hailey Thompson

Julie Scollon said: “I just can't imagine the pain you are going through right now. Sending our sincere condolences from an Ashton family xx”

Lauren Donaghy said: “Sending all our love to Hailey's family. Hailey will be sadly missed by all at Mere House. R.I.P Beautiful girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Edelston said: “A beautiful little girl taken too soon missed so much at Mere House xxxx”

Hailey had been under the weather for 12 days in early December and a GP prescribed antibiotics, though she stopped taking them after a couple of days after developing an allergic reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She seemed to rally, but was sent home from nursery on December 16 and a GP diagnosed a viral infection, so told her parents to continue giving her fluids and Calpol or Nurofen.

Hailey’s condition seemed to be improving on December 17, but after she went to bed that night, her dad found her breathing was loud and laboured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called 999, before taking Hailey to Wigan Infirmary himself, and a doctor said Hailey had a virus and sent her home.

The family arrived home at 6.30am and Hailey went straight to sleep. She awoke at lunchtime but was coughing, had a runny nose and no energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was put to bed and drank fluids at 6.15pm, Ibolya gave her Calpol at 9pm and Kris checked her at midnight, saying her breath was like it had been before but lighter.

Less than six hours later the couple discovered their daughter unresponsive. She was rushed to hospital but sadly could not be revived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of Hailey’s death and an investigation has been launched amid her parents’ concerns about the care she was given.