A Wigan rugby league club has passed the halfway mark in its fund-raising for fencing to keep bikers off its pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC launched a £12,000 appeal earlier this month after repeated incidents of off-road motorbikes causing extensive damage to its ground in Worsley Mesnes.

More than £6,000 has already been donated by 104 supporters, with many leaving messages backing the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Coldwell wrote: “You shouldn't have to do this. Shame on the folk who did this. Good luck with reaching your target.”

The pitch damage at Wigan St Jude's

Becky Haskayne wrote: “Amazing club, so welcoming and child focused. Make everyone feel so welcome. So grateful to be able to be a part of it. Hope we can get the fences sorted so our kids can carry on enjoying the sport and being a part of an amazing community.”

There are now less than three weeks left for the club to reach its target, with the crowdfunder closing on Monday, March 17.

People are being encouraged to dig deep and show their support, with a number of rewards available for donors, including advertising at the ground, a photograph and autograph session with Wigan Warriors players and a rugby taster session for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total cost of the boundary fence will be £30,000, with the rest of the funding already secured from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough Fund.

The club will install 520m of fencing, as well as realign a pitch and clear undergrowth.

It is needed to block access points to the pitches and prevent future damage, after they were repeatedly targeted by off-road bikers.

Extensive damage was caused to the grass in the most recent incident, while the club was forced to reverse fixtures last year due to damage, leaving a financial impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training sessions at the club have also been postponed or cancelled due to damage to the pitches.

It has been a real problem for the club, which caters for male and female rugby players from the age of three and has developed some of the sport’s stars, including Harry Smith, Tommy Makinson, Junior Nsemba and James McDonell.

Donations to the appeal can be made at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/wsj-fencing-project.