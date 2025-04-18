Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It will never be known how a Wigan man with severe autism and epilepsy and his “extraordinary” support worker fell into a freezing canal before they died, an inquest has concluded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceri Jenkins, 60, and Aaron Ritchie, 49, both drowned in November 2023. Mr Jenkins worked at Mayfield House care home, where he helped care for Mr Ritchie, who had autism and severe epilepsy.

The pair were walking by the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Abram, near Crankwood Road, when the tragic incident occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route was well-known to Mr Ritchie, who was said to have walked it “a thousand times”.

Left to right: Aaron Ritchie and Ceri Jenkins

Police and ambulance crews were called and despite “extensive resuscitation efforts” at Bolton Royal Hospital and Wigan Infirmary, both men were later pronounced dead, the inquest heard.

Summing up the case at Bolton Coroner’s Court, coroner Timothy Brennand noted the 10 to 15-minute gap between the last time the men were seen alive and when their bodies were discovered “floating in the water” of the canal by a passing cyclist.

It was suggested earlier in the proceedings that Mr Jenkins may have entered the water in a bid to rescue Mr Ritchie, as this was “his character”. The care worker had previously rescued a student from drowning while working at a Wigan school, the hearing heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest also heard details of Mr Ritchie’s epilepsy, which began flaring up the evening prior to his death, and his “moderate” mobility issues, which may have contributed to an accidental fall.

Family members had hoped to gain some clarity about the pair’s final moments during the inquest. But a jury concluded the circumstances that lead to both men entering the freezing water were simply “unknowable”, with the coroner noting there “is no direct evidence, no CCTV, nobody who saw anything, or heard any cries or splashes.”

Jurors stated Mr Ritchie died as a result of “drowning in cold water where the circumstances by which he came to enter the water are undetermined but were unintended.” Mr Jenkins was found to have “drowned under circumstances that remain unknown.”

Speaking to Mr Jenkins’s family, the coroner said he understood the outcome might be frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some inquiries where it’s possible for jurors to shed some light on the circumstances of a death,” he said.

“This is a case where there’s still a lot that is unknown. But [no matter the outcome] this will not bring Ceri back. That is part of the tragedy of this case.

“Ceri was an extraordinary man, someone who was prepared to forgo his own safety in order to save someone else, which is clear from the other incident. Everyone who spoke to or worked with Ceri had nothing but good things to say about this extraordinary individual.”

Speaking of Mr Ritchie, he added: “Just about everybody that mentioned Aaron’s name started to smile at some point as they remembered what kind of person he was – mischievous and kind. He clearly touched many lives notwithstanding the constraints of his disability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing family, he said: “Aaron was somebody who wasn’t to be seen through the prism of his disability, he was brought to life through his family and care workers, as a real person with a glint in his eye and mischievous smile. I am sorry for your loss.”

Family members of both men were present at the coroner’s court throughout the inquest.

Paying tribute to his brother after the conclusion, Huw Jenkins said: “Ceri Jenkins died in tragic circumstances. We are all devastated at our loss. Ceri was our hero. He leaves his dear wife Lorraine Jenkins, three children (Charlotte, Robert and Sarah), son in law Anthony and his beloved Grandson Liam.

“The tragedy has ripped a big hole in the family. He also was loved dearly by his 91-year-old mother Margaret, his sister Mari, brother-in-law Sunil and brother Steve.

“He would do anything for anyone, and would always put others before himself. So many people described him as the nicest man that they ever met. His proudest role was being grandfather to his grandson Liam.

“He was a carer in all aspects of his life. We feel he has been robbed of his right to life and his future. Even though we will never have closure about his loss, we will always celebrate his legacy. We love you Cez and we miss you every day.”

The coroner commended the Canals and River Trust on their “extensive” work to secure the canals and investigate the incident, but recommended safety recommendations be shared more directly with care workers of vulnerable individuals.