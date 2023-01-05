For a sparrowhawk was seen perching on stand C at Wigan bus station, perhaps seeking shelter from the rain or waiting for her bus.

But the bird’s flying visit was not without drama.

A spokesman for Transport for Greater Manchester tweeted: “Wigan Bus Depot had a fleeting visit from a feathery friend this week.

"Hilda the Sparrowhawk flew from Stand C, where she was perched, hit one of the windows and was left stunned on the floor.”

A second tweet said: “Our bus depot team leapt into action and were directed to call Raptor Rescue along with following advice on their website to care for Hilda.

"When she was ready, they took her outside in carboard box and released her.

The sparrowhawk was perched on stand C at Wigan bus station