Dream start as Wigan organisation supporting vulnerable people settles into new well-being centre and boutique

Daffodils Dreams, which supports people across the borough, moved into its new base on Library Street, in Wigan town centre, earlier this year.

It has now been officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, with Monica Meeham, vice-president of Wigan Rotary Club, and councillors Lawrence Hunt and Sheila Ramsdale in attendance.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve cuts the ribbon

Within days of securing the premises, the organisation opened the doors for its prom shop due to high demand for clothes.

Every child was given a one-hour appointment to browse and try on outfits in the dressing room, with clothes provided for free for some or at an affordable price for others.

The new centre has allowed Daffodils Dreams to restart some of its popular sessions.

Its chill, chat and shop sessions run from 11am to 1pm on Wednesdays and are a chance for people to sample Dilly Daffs cakes and have a brew, while grabbing themselves a bargain and catching up on the latest gossip.

Volunteer Audrey Grove at the centre

This has helped older and vulnerable people gain confidence, reduce isolation, build relationships and improve their mental health.

Daffodils Dreams supports vulnerable young people by offering them a free shopping experience in the boutique, where they can choose clothes they like - rather than being given handouts - and tuck into cakes.

Mindfulness, chill and chat sessions run from 11am to 1pm and 7pm to 9pm on Thursdays and allow parents to learn healthier ways of responding to stressful situations. This can help to improve relationships with people around them, including their children.

It is a six-week course, offered to paying clients and for free to those referred to Daffodils Dreams.

There are plans to grow the organisation in future, with new initiatives in the pipeline for the new year.

To find out more about Daffodils Dreams, visit www.daffodilsdreams.org, follow on social media or call founder Maureen Holcroft on 07896 811178.