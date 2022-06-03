The Regiment gathered on Believe Square while newly installed Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, held a council meeting in the town hall chambers to announce officially the freedom and make presentations to the Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Frazer Lawrence OBE.
Afterwards the procession made its way to the town hall for inspection carried out by the Mayor, before they paraded through the streets to mark the event.
The freedom of a town is the highest accolade that can be given by a local council to a military unit in recognition of their exceptional service and a sign of mutual respect between the local people and regiment.
The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment is the infantry regiment of the North West of England and is over 300 years old.
Brigadier Lawrence said: “The regiment has long and close associations with the borough of Wigan which we cherish.
“It is therefore a great honour for these links to be formally recognised with the granting of the borough’s freedom and a privilege for us now to exercise our new freedom by marching through it.”