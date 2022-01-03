DW Stadium: The home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors struck by vandals again
The DW Stadium appears to have been hit by vandals once again with a window left smashed.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:20 pm
On multiple occasions throughout the last few years, the home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors has been targeted.
The most recent damage was noticed by passers by on Monday afternoon.
A window above the Marquee entrance, which is located in the north stand, has been left broken with the smashed glass on the floor below.
