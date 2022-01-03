The DW Stadium

On multiple occasions throughout the last few years, the home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors has been targeted.

The most recent damage was noticed by passers by on Monday afternoon.

A window above the Marquee entrance, which is located in the north stand, has been left broken with the smashed glass on the floor below.