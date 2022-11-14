Early Christmas presents snaffled up as art group members put their works on show and for sale
The talents of local artists were on display during a two-day exhibition. Paintings and crafts by members of Wrightington Art Group were shown and put up for sale at the church hall of St James the Great on Church Lane, Wrightington.
14th Nov 2022
The event was promoted as a chance for early festive gifts to be purchased. Refreshments, including home-baked cakes, were an added incentive to attend.
