Easter in Wigan: 13 events suitable for all the family

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Easter is fast approaching and many parents will be thinking of ways to keep their children entertained.

There are a number of events taking place which can keep your youngster occupied across the Easter weekend.

These are 13 things you can do as a family over Easter.

1. Easter Events

Easter bunny and friends show- April 17

2. Bents Garden Centre- Warrington Road, Glazebury

Easter bunny and friends show- April 17 Photo: submit

Easter special Friday April 18 from 10.30am

3. Wild Mint Cafe- Golden Days Garden Centre, Back Lane, Appley Bridge

Easter special Friday April 18 from 10.30am Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Easter Egg hunt- April 18-21£17.50 per child £2.50 per adult

4. Winstanley Park- Pemberton Road, Winstanley

Easter Egg hunt- April 18-21£17.50 per child £2.50 per adult Photo: submit

