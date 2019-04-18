Easter Sunday rail network disruption for Wigan travellers

Wigan travellers will face some disruption on the railways on Easter Sunday, a train operator has admitted.

Northern is having to run amended timetables due to wide-ranging engineering works being carried out by Network Rail and other issues.

The biggest problems for Wiganers will be travelling between North Western and Salford Central as there are rail replacement bus services in use from Bolton to Wigan.

The service running through the borough between Manchester Oxford Road and Southport will be hourly and operating in full.

There will also be no problems for Wiganers wanting to travel by train to Liverpool.

Services between Blackpool North and Manchester are being cancelled, though, with rail replacement buses in operation from Preston to Bolton.

Customers are advised to check up to the last minute before travelling.

Paul Barnfield, service delivery director at Northern, said: “We plan to run as many services as possible on Easter Sunday and will provide the best possible service on key routes to the most popular destinations. However, engineering work across the region, coupled with other changes we have had to make, means there are fewer trains operating than normal.

“Some routes will have no services at all, while others may have a limited service, with rail replacement buses operating in some areas. And we expect all services to be extremely busy as our customers make the most of the forecast good weather and all the north of England has to offer.

“It’s vital that Northern customers plan any travel carefully, allow extra time for their journeys and keep an eye out for any further changes – even up to the last minute.”

James Dean, chief operating officer for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We’re working with Northern to keep passengers moving this weekend. We’re sorry to everyone affected by our vital maintence and upgrades. The purpose is to keep the railway safe and reliable."

“We echo Northern’s advice to customers: Please check before you travel so you know exactly what to expect.”

Full details of Northern’s timetables for the Easter weekend – including engineering work and Easter Sunday - will be published online from Friday 19 April at northernrailway.co.uk or at nationalrail.co.uk.