Eight cats and dogs looking for their forever home in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 15th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Leigh Dogs and Cats Home has eight pets currently available for adoption and a new home.

The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.

If you think you fit the criteria for adopting one of these lovely pets, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out the adoption process.

1. Dior

2. Molly

3. Eve

4. Marco

