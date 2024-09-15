The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Dior
Four and a half year old French Bulldog. Abandoned by her owner so history unknown, friendly with staff but can be bolshy. Not recommended for homes with small children. Photo: submit
2. Molly
Approximately 6 year old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Abandoned by her previous owner. Lively and friendly. Not recommended for homes with young children. Photo: submit
3. Eve
Approx 12-month-old female. Removed due to welfare concerns, little known about her background.. Been with another cat timid but fine when handled. Photo: submit
4. Marco
7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations. Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.