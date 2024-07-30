Eleven of the very best views in and around Wigan, according to our readers

By Sian Jones
Published 30th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
While Wigan may enjoy acclaim for its sporting teams, pies and Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, its scenery and landmarks certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.

When we asked readers to tell us what their most popular picturesque locations are, they quickly rose to the challenge.

Here is a selection of some of their favourite views.

Wigan's flashes were some of or readers' favourite views

1. Wigan's flashes

Wigan's flashes were some of or readers' favourite viewsPhoto: NW

A popular view for both Latics and Warriors fans

2. The DW Stadium

A popular view for both Latics and Warriors fansPhoto: Photographer Michelle Adamson

.

3. Leeds Liverpool canal

.Photo: submit

.

4. Wigan Pier

.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

