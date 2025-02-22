A 10-year-old Wigan schoolgirl is celebrating remarkable success in a national reading competition.

Freya Barlow, a pupil Mab’s Cross Primary School in Standishgate, has been selected as one of only 15 pupils nationwide to receive the title of Reading Plus Champion.

Freya was chosen from more than 130,000 pupils using the DreamBox Reading Plus programme, which is designed to improve reading skills and foster engagement with reading.

The Reading Plus Champion title is awarded to pupils who demonstrate excellence and significant progress while using the programme.

Freya Barlow with her award for reading

Carolyn Smith, Year 6 Teacher at Mab’s Cross, said: “I am extremely proud of Freya’s achievement in becoming a Reading Plus Champion.

"To be selected as one of only fifteen out of the thousands of applications nationwide is outstanding.

"She is incredibly deserving as she is such a studious and conscientious pupil who is extremely committed to our reading challenge in school.”

As part of her recognition, Freya will receive a prize kit to celebrate and support the role, and engage in activities such as writing blogs for the Reading Solutions UK website and interviewing children’s authors.

Freya said: “I feel really excited that I have been chosen, and it was a big moment for me when I found out.

"I like Reading Plus because I enjoy reading new stories and then being quizzed on them.

"It doesn’t feel like work. It’s more enjoyable.”

Reading Solutions UK, providers of Reading Plus, organise initiatives to support their programme’s efforts in improving pupils’ reading skills and promoting reading for pleasure.

Carolyn added: “Reading Plus is an integral part of our school’s drive to raise and maintain a high level of pupil achievement and engagement in reading.

"It allows us to monitor individual progress closely, it helps us to work with parents in a shared reading goal, and it helps to maintain pupils’ engagement and autonomy in their reading journey.

"I would not hesitate but to recommend Reading Plus to colleagues in other schools.”

Clair Freeman, Senior Reading Development Consultant for Reading Plus, said: “Freya should be incredibly proud of her achievement, and I can’t wait to see what she continues to achieve in her new role.”

For more information about Reading Plus, visit www.readingsolutionsuk.co.uk