Craig Knox, from Standish, will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support just 10 days after his beloved dad, Paddy, died at Wigan Infirmary after being treated for Hodgkins lymphoma and later being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid.

The 36-year-old along with his son Bradley, 16, and a close group of friends have committed to completing a fund-raising challenge every month this year in support of Paddy and Craig’s mum Dawn, who died from breast cancer in 2003. These events are also in support of Bradley’s mum, Zoe, who is currently going through breast cancer treatment.

The 15,000ft skydive will take place on Sunday in Lancaster, with Craig being joined by Zoe’s boyfriend Ryan Foster, and their friends Stu Johnson and Daniel Horridge.

Craig and his son Bradley will take part in various challenges to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Craig said: “We’ve been planning the jump for a while as we really wanted to show my dad and Zoe how much we cared and how grateful we are for all the support dad had from Macmillan. We will be splitting the fundraising with Against Breast Cancer Charity in support of Zoe and with Wigan and Leigh Hospice who went above beyond for my mum and our family.

“This weekend has taken on even more meaning now that dad has passed away. We knew he was unwell, but none of us expected him to go when he did.”

Bradley wil be sitting this event out but joined is dad in January for the London Winter Walk Marathon and plans to be involved in more challenges at a later date.

Bradley Knox (left) with Paddy Knox (right)

Further endeavours include mountain walking, a Tough Mudder, kayaking in Singapore, a double marathon in the Sahara Desert and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Craig said: “I’m so proud of Bradley and of everyone involved in the challenges. Everyone is determined to try and meet and hopefully beat our £12,000 target.

“Like many other families cancer turned our worlds upside down. Bradley and his cousins Kian, Leon and Maya never got the chance to meet my mum, their Nanna Dawn.

“Then in April 2022 Bradley’s Mum Zoe was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is an amazing person and great inspiration to other people with her positive attitude towards life. She always has a smile on her face no matter what she’s dealing with on the inside. Bradley and his sister Hollie couldn’t ask for a better mum who always puts them first.

“Losing dad has been hard on us all again, but we’ll be thinking of him and making him and my mum proud this weekend and on all the challenges that lie ahead this year.”

Macmillan Cancer Support fund-raising manager Sarah Peet said: “Bradley and Craig and their friends and family are all absolutely amazing. They’ve got 12 incredible fund-raising challenges this year that they’re all getting behind and we are blown away by their positivity and determination. The money they raise will help Macmillan to support people living with cancer at a time when they need us the most.”