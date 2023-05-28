News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Engineers test suitability of land near Wigan beauty spot and site of arson-hit listed home for development

Experts have been testing land near to a Wigan beauty spot for its suitability for development.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Bore holes have been drilled on many acres either side of the A49 link road at Westwood Park, near the flashes nature reserve.

Checks are made for contamination and firmness of ground should it be proposed to build in the area in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Scenes from Ince between the 1930s and '80s
Engineers testing the land where Westwood Hall used to standEngineers testing the land where Westwood Hall used to stand
Engineers testing the land where Westwood Hall used to stand
Most Popular

Among the plots being tested on behalf of the council has been the site of the former grade II listed Westwood Hall which was demolished last year following an arson attack which left it unsalvageable.

Such tests are carried out all over the borough all the time and do not necessarily mean that homes or businesses will be constructed there in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However Westwood Park, which in years past was home to a power station and a Girobank base, has been on the council’s wish list for further development for decades.

The land being tested sits either side of the first section of link road between the town centre and the roundabout where the route turns right down the side of Scotman’s Flash.

Drilling being carried out on land off the A49 link road at WestwoodDrilling being carried out on land off the A49 link road at Westwood
Drilling being carried out on land off the A49 link road at Westwood

A council spokesman said: “Contractors on behalf of the council are undertaking ground investigations across the Westwood area adjacent to the new A49 link road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Once completed the results will inform the council’s future plans for this site.”

Related topics:Wigan