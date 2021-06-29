England v Germany: The last six times the old rivals met competitively ahead of Euro 2020 knockout clash

However, the majority of today’s England fans do remember the penalty-shootout defeats of the 1990s and the humiliating loss to the Germans during the 2010 World Cup.

Here are the last six competitive meetings between the sides ahead of their clash in the Euros this evening:

1990 World Cup in Italy: West Germany 1-1 England, (Germany win 4-3 on penalties)

A night to remember for England fans back in 2001

A semi-final game in which goals from Andreas Brehme and Gary Lineker meant it was level pegging at full time, however Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddles’s penalties . It sent the West German team to the final, which they won beating Argentina 1-0.

Euro 1996 in England: Germany 1-1 England (Germany win 6-5 on penalties)

Another semi-final, another 1-1 scoreline and another loss to Germany on penalties. England boss Gareth Southgate, who failed to score his penalty, will be looking for revenge this evening. Germany won the final beating Czech Republic 2-1.

UEFA Euro 2000 group stage: England 1-0 Germany

Michael Owen scored a hattrick with England beating Germany 5-1

A 53rd minute goal from Alan Shearer secured victory for the Three Lions at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi in Belgium.

2002 FIFA World Cup qualification: England 0–1 Germany

Played on October 7 2000 at Wembley, a 14th minute goal from Dietmar Hamann was all that was needed for Germany to win the match

2002 FIFA World Cup qualification: Germany 1–5 England

Gareth Southgate reacts after missing his penalty during the penalty shoot out in 1996

The replay game played on September 1, 2001 saw a memorable performance for England, with a hattrick from Michael Owen and goals from Steven Gerrard and Emile Heskey. England finished top of their group with Germany second.

2010 FIFA World Cup round of 16: Germany 4–1 England