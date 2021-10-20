Entries open as Run Wigan Festival returns for first time since 2019

Entries are now open for Run Wigan Festival, which will take place in 150 days on Sunday, March 20.

People are being encouraged to sign up to run or walk a half marathon, 10 miles, 5km or the popular family mile.

The festival is organised by charity Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, while participants can choose to support other good causes by collecting sponsor money.

The 2019 Run Wigan Festival

Run Wigan Festival was scheduled to take place in March 2020, but was axed just days before as restrictions were introduced to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hopes it could be held in September 2020 alongside the Wigan 10k were dashed and the races were held virtually instead, with medals sent to participants in the post. More than £28,000 was still raised for the charity.

This March, a 13 For 13 virtual run was held instead of the festival, with people asked to run or walk a half marathon - 13.1 miles - to mark the 13th birthday of Jack Johnson, the inspiration behind Joining Jack.

But with coronavirus restrictions lifted and the return of the Wigan Bike Ride and Wigan 10k in recent months, preparations are now being made for the Run Wigan Festival once more.

Those who completed the previous event virtually were given a discount code to pre-enter 2022’s races, which is valid until midnight today. Others deferred their place from 2020 to take part in the upcoming festival.

General registration is now open for anyone who wishes to get involved in the event, which starts and finishes in Wigan town centre.

To find out more or sign up, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk.