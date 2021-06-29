Entries pour in for fun run held to mark tragic Wigan schoolgirl's 21st birthday

Entries have been pouring in for the 5km event, which will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Tuesday, July 13 to mark what would have been the 21st birthday of Jemma-Louise Roberts.

The 13-year-old died of blood infection sepsis in March 2014 and money raised at the event will be donated to UK Sepsis Trust.

Her mother Diane Roberts, from Whelley, has been working tirelessly to raise awareness of sepsis and toxic shock syndrome ever since.

She said: “I have to give two weeks’ notice to order the badges for the event and I don’t know how many to order, so please sign up.

“It’s for a good cause and it’s going to be a great evening.”

Among those taking part in the fund-raiser are the three councillors for Aspull, New Springs and Whelley - Chris Ready, Laura Flynn and Ron Conway.

Coun Flynn already has another commitment on the evening of the run, but is still able to get involved as there is the option to complete 5km virtually.

She said: “Periods are still something people don’t talk about much. As a woman and the mum of two girls, it’s really important for me that people talk about these issues and for women to be aware of the symptoms of sepsis. It’s important for families to know the signs as well.

“The work of the UK Sepsis Trust saves lives. It’s an incredible thing for Diane and her family to be doing this.”

Jemma-Louise Rocks For Sepsis Family 5k is open to people of all ages and abilities and will start outside Haigh Hall, before participants follow a route through the park.

People are being encouraged to wear brightly coloured clothes or fancy dress.

DJ Adam Reid, from Kaleidoscope Parties, has offered to provide music at the event for free, having previously been involved in events in memory of Jemma-Louise.

There was also a “fantastic” response to an appeal for donations of bottles of water for the event.

Sign up for the fun run at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/33400783221

As well as proceeds from entry fees going to UK Sepsis Trust, participants can collect sponsor money or donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/JemmaRocks21