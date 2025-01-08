Entries pouring in as 1,000 people sign up for Run Wigan Festival
The annual event is returning to Mesnes Park on Sunday, March 16, with a half marathon, 5k and family mile.
Entries have been pouring in, with more than 800 people already registered for the half marathon, the highest number at this point since the inaugural event in 2017.
A total of 1,000 places are available for the 13.1-mile race and people are being encouraged to sign up before it sells out.
The festival is open to people of all ages and abilities and participants will pass Wigan landmarks including The Brick Community Stadium and Haigh Hall.
It raises thousands of pounds each year for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Entry costs £34 for the half marathon, £17 for the 5k (£15 for 11 to 16 year olds) and £5 for the family mile.
To register, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk.
