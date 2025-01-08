Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,000 people have already signed up to the three races being held at this year’s Run Wigan Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event is returning to Mesnes Park on Sunday, March 16, with a half marathon, 5k and family mile.

Entries have been pouring in, with more than 800 people already registered for the half marathon, the highest number at this point since the inaugural event in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,000 places are available for the 13.1-mile race and people are being encouraged to sign up before it sells out.

Run Wigan Festival will see a half marathon, 5k and family mile starting at Mesnes Park on Sunday, March 16

The festival is open to people of all ages and abilities and participants will pass Wigan landmarks including The Brick Community Stadium and Haigh Hall.

It raises thousands of pounds each year for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Entry costs £34 for the half marathon, £17 for the 5k (£15 for 11 to 16 year olds) and £5 for the family mile.

To register, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk.