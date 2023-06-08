Epic charity event to thank organisations which saved Wigan tot's life

When Harry Shrubb was four days old, he became unresponsive at home and was rushed to Wigan Infirmary.

His parents Dominique Shrubb and Sarah Winstanley, who live in Shevington, were told was he extremally poorly and his body was shutting down, taking a team of people five hours to stabilise him.

Harry was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with a suspected heart problem.

Harry Shrubb underwent heart surgery at eight days old

He was placed in critical care where it was confirmed he had a problem with his heart and underwent an eight-hour operation at just eight days old.

Now Dominique and Sarah are looking to give back to those who helped them.

Harry’s dad Dominique said: “We didn’t know about anything until after he was born.

Harry with mum Sarah and dad Dominique

“Harry was born via emergency C-section as he turned round during the birth.

"After a few days in critical care Harry underwent an eight-hour operation to replace the narrow section of his heart.

"Harry’s operation was a success and thanks to the skill and expertise of the team, Harry made it through but requires 24-hour care.

"He was monitored so closely and staff would talk us through what we could do, but we couldn’t really help do anything as he had that many wires and was so fragile.

“As he started to improve and they were removing tubes and wires, we could start to handle him, help change his nappy and learn to tube feed.

“It was all absolutely terrifying – you’re scared with a normal baby when it’s your first time.

“With it being during Covid, it was me and Sarah and that was it because no-one else could come or go.

"The staff were incredible and without them we probably would’ve had complete meltdowns.”

Harry is now two-and-a-half and is described as being a happy, healthy little boy.

Dominique and Sarah aim to raise £15,000 for four organisations – Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will receive 60 per cent, Wigan paediatric A&E will receive 20 per cent, North West and North Wales Paediatric Transport Service will receive 10 per cent, with the rest going to Ronald McDonald House.

The charity event will consist of two parts from June 19 to 24.

Firstly, Dominique and a small team of around six family friends will walk 100 miles around the Lake District, covering all major mountains and going over the height of Everest from sea level in four days.

Dominique and Sam, along with 15 family and friends, will then dragon boat race the length of Windermere and back, which is the equivalent of paddling the English Channel.

This will be done with the Paddlers For Life Windermere, a breast cancer survivors charity which aims to relieve sickness and promote well-being through dragon-boat paddling.

Dominique said: “Apart from the scar on his chest, you wouldn’t know anything has been wrong with Harry.

"We’ve been out doing loads of training in hills and we’ve had a go doing the dragon boats.

“Paddlers For Life are going to paddle the first half and then they’re going to provide the help for us.”