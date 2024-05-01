Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Koch is completing these crazy challenges for Gabrielle and Ed Edwards and their children Jenson and Layla from Standish.

Seven-year-old Jenson and Layla, five, both have Dravet Syndrome, which is a severe form of epilepsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They both suffer with seizures which can range from one minute up to two hours

Max, Jenson and Layla

Due to their length and the amount of medication given to stop it, both children have ended up spending time in intensive care, which for their parents is heart-breaking to watch.

The seizures are also unpredictable and can happen at any time.

Because of their condition, the family are unable to go on holiday outside of the UK due to them being unable to fly and insurance costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Koch and Ed Edwards completed the Manchester Marathon barefoot dressed as Barney Rubble and Fred Flintstone

Mike decided to raise money for them to go on a Disney cruise.

He is also fund-raising for another family who’s son Max is undergoing treatment for Leukemia.

Gabrielle Edwards said: “Dravet syndrome is not well-known so we are trying to raise more awareness about it.

"Its quite severe, Jenson had his first one at four months old which was quite scary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also affects their learning so they are a little bit behind with their speech.

"We can’t fly with them we don’t know what it would do to their brains and if they had a long one they need to be in hospital.

"We’ve been talking about doing a Disney cruise for quite a while but when we’ve priced it up its a lot.

"Mike came up with the idea to do a lot of these challenges this year to try and get us a dream holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He set this up for us, it’s been hard taking it because we do a lot of charity work for others but when it came we were like that would be amazing.

“We don’t personally know Max, it’s Mike friend’s son who he had previously done something for before, so some of the money would help pay for the America drive.

"He wanted to do it all together and give three children a holiday which is amazing.”

Mike and Ed recently completed the Manchester Marathon barefoot dressed up as Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike is also embarking on a ultra marathon as well as planning a half ironman, walk and skydive.

Gabrielle added: “My husband wants to join him on some of these challenges.

"Mike did the New Zealand ironman and he said towards the end his trainers were hurting him more so he did the last 16 miles barefoot.

"It was amazing, they got so much support.

"My husband’s feet are a mess, he said ‘never again but it was worth it’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mike’s also done an ultra marathon which is around 50/60 miles and then they’re doing a 60 mile walk in May from David Lloyd gym at the Trafford Centre, to one in Chorley then heading to Warrington before going back to the Trafford Centre.

“They’re also doing the Bolton half Ironman in June, the Tenby ironman in September and in between that they’re doing a skydive.

"A lot of people are getting involved now which is really lovely.”