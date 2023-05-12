News you can trust since 1853
Eurovision fever hits Wigan care home as residents perform famous songs

Residents at a Wigan care home are embracing Eurovision fever and bringing the house down with their own versions of some of the contest’s most famous songs.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

More than 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK – including Shawcross in Ashton – are taking part in the event, with residents and carers taking inspiration from previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Those who are a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts, who will be trying their best to avoid nil points.

Residents and carers take to the stageResidents and carers take to the stage
As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

Resident Peggy Batchelor, 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh, as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets. We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own. We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along. Douze points all round!”

Connie Brownjohn, 93, enjoys the showConnie Brownjohn, 93, enjoys the show
Jean Segar, 91, will be cheering for the UK's entry by Mae MullerJean Segar, 91, will be cheering for the UK's entry by Mae Muller
