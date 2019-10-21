Eve says bonjour to Wigan/France ambassador’s role

Wigan’s new ambassador to its French twin town has spoken of her excitement at working to develop the borough’s links to the other side of the Channel.

Eve Davis, from Highfield, is the town’s official representative in Angers for the next year after taking over from her predecessor, Chloe Bradley.

She applied for the role while studying French and Spanish for a degree at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), during which she spent a year abroad in La Rochelle and Barcelona.

The former Hawkley Hall High School and St John Rigby College student spoke of the projects she will be working on, including promoting exchanges and pen pal schemes, preparing for a delegation from Wigan to visit Angers next year and liaising with Lauriane Lebreton, who has made the opposite journey and is representing France here in the borough.

Eve, 22, said: “I’m really looking forward to this year working on projects and promoting the links between the two towns.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to represent my town.

“Angers is a really lovely city. It’s got a university so it’s very student and young people oriented. There are lots of different events going on.

“I heard about the role during my year abroad, and I applied straight away when I heard it was open. I did all sorts of research about Angers and Wigan, went to an interview and got a call the day after to say I had got it. I was really excited.”

Eve’s role includes promoting Wigan’s link with Angers, which has now been in place for more than three decades.

She hopes to head into schools in the area to talk about Wigan and the link between Angers and the borough as well as helping pupils practice their English.

It is hoped there will be exchanges taking place with culture vultures heading back and forth across the Channel.

With Brexit and Britain’s future relationship with EU member states including France dominating the headlines Eve was keen to stress the benefits of the borough having a close link with the continent.

She says there is also a keen appetite for developing international links in the French town, which has more than half a dozen twinning links.

She said: “I work in the international relations office in Angers and we’re always talkiing to people around the world promoting different events.

“It’s really important to have a twin town because you get to know about another country and culture, a different place.

“It provides great opportunities for young people in Wigan studying languages to practice French outside of the classroom.

“Angers is really keen on its international links. The people are really friendly and like to show you round.”