Everything you need to know about The Tour of Britain peloton's Wigan stage

The Tour of Britain peloton arrives in the borough this Saturday at 2pm (if all goes to the planned schedule) and will have passed through by 2.30pm.

The cyclists will travel along the following roads: B5239 Meadow Pit Lane, School Lane; B5239 Haigh Road; B5239 Bolton Road Hall Lane; A58 Market Street; A577 Atherton Road; A577 Wigan Road; A577 Mealhouse Lane; A577 Church Street; A577 Tyldesley Road; A577 Shuttle Street; A577 Common Lane; A577 Manchester Road; A5082 Mort Lane

Because of the nature of the event, a rolling road closure will be enforced on each of the stages.

This means that roads on and around the race route will be closed for the short period of time during which it takes the race to pass by – usually for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before the lead riders arrive – and is indicated by police escort vehicles.

Those wanting to take snaps will have to be on their mettle though as the peloton generally travels at around 20mph.

A huge screen will be showing the race live from start to finish in Haigh Woodland Park but cycle fans are being warned that car parks and roads in the park will close at 12.30pm.

No vehicles will be able to arrive or leave after this point until the race has passed through.

A Velo Village will pop up for the day featuring shops, activities and advice on all things cycling and health.

Food and drink will be available from the Kitchen Courtyard and Neil Pont’s Fun Fair will be open all day.

Parking will be £3 all day. Bike parking will be provided. There is free entry to the event.