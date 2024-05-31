Ex-firefighter and councillor died after tube error not spotted by junior doctor at Wigan Infirmary, inquest hears
An untrained junior hospital doctor failed to spot the error on X-rays, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told, and Terry Butler, 83, developed pneumonia and died a month later on February 16.
Coroner Alexander Frodsham concluded Mr Butler, from Wigan, died as a result of misadventure contributed to by neglect.
A “pillar of the community”, Mr Butler joined the fire service in his 20s and retired in the 1990s after suffering an injury.
He was a councillor for Whelley for five years and a school governor.
The great-grandfather was admitted to Wigan Infirmary with an infection on December 27 and brain scans showed he had suffered a minor stroke.
Consultant Dr Habib Rehman said Mr Butler had difficulty eating and drinking.
On January 17 a nasogastric tube was inserted in a bedside procedure to administer medication, food and fluids.
The tube is inserted into the nose and down the throat to the stomach, but Mr Butler’s tube went into his left lung.
An X-ray was taken to ensure it was in the right place, but the image was “inaccurately interpreted” by a junior doctor, who had had no training in checking the procedure, the inquest heard.
As a result, 150 to 200ml of fluid was pumped into Mr Butler’s lungs over 15 minutes, before he developed chest pains, Dr Rehman said.
“Mr Butler did have quite significant respiratory distress,” Dr Rehman added.
His daughter Elizabeth Harrison said: “We were told terrible news, Dad only had a 50-50 chance of survival.
“He was very much loved by all his family and those who knew him. He is very sadly missed. The family are struggling to come to terms with his death. We feel he could have gone on to live for a few more years. We feel Dad unduly suffered.”
Mr Butler, already “frail”, developed pneumonia and died four weeks later.
Mr Frodsham asked Dr Rehman: “In terms of misplacement of the tube, this features on the NHS list of ‘never events’. This should never happen?”
“Yes,” he replied.
Nicola Heath, head of governance at the hospital, said an investigation was held and she spoke to the junior doctor involved.
The investigation identified the medic had not been trained to confirm the correct placement of a nasogastric tube, was not aware training was available and had wrongly interpreted the X-ray.
Ms Heath said she had no details on whether the doctor had been disciplined by the hospital or medical authorities.
The inquest heard there were two further incidents involving nasogastric tubes at the hospital – in 2017, when the medic who interpreted the X-ray had not been trained, and in 2019, when the doctor interpreted the image in error.
After the 2017 incident, nasogastric tube placement training became mandatory for junior doctors, but the medic in Mr Butler’s case, “slipped through the net” as he was classed as a “clinical fellow” rather than a junior doctor.
Stephen Jones, representing the Butler family, said this was a “gross failure”, adding: “This doctor should have been trained and wasn’t.”
Nichola Halpin, representing the hospital, said: “This is not a matter the trust has taken lightly. Action has been taken.”
