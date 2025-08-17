Final preparations are being made by a retired Wigan police officer for a rugby-themed bike ride to rack up 850 miles and thousands for charity.

Phil Housley is to cycle to 90 rugby grounds across the north of England to raise money for Papyrus, which prevents suicide in young people.

The former detective inspector is a volunteer junior rugby coach and his 16-year-old son competes in both codes of the sport. This has taken him to 90 grounds in the decade he has been playing.

Phil aims to ride to each of these venues – including the outlying Newcastle between August 25 and September 5 to aid Papyrus and specifically its HopelineUK helpline service.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK and every year more than 1,800 young people take their own lives.

This ride is to raise awareness and much needed funds to allow Papyrus to continue to provide vital help to young people and their family and friends.

Phil said: “As a retired police officer, I have come into contact with many young people with thoughts of suicide, and how this impacts on their loved ones.

“I have also seen the fantastic work Papyrus does to support and help all these people. I know how vital it is for Papyrus to have sufficient funding to keep the 24/7 Hopeline in operation.

"This really important service provides a lifeline to many young people, and vital help and guidance to family, friends, colleagues and professionals.

“Sport can play a key role in helping the mental health of people of all ages. My son plays junior rugby at Wigan RUFC and St Jude's ARLFC.

“He has played at 90 different clubs, around the North West, Yorkshire and Humberside, Newcastle, Cumbria and North Wales so I will be going to all of them.

On the final day (September 5) Phil will be going to local clubs: Hindley RLFC, St Pat’s, Aspull RUFC, Chorley Panthers, Standish High School, Shevington Sharks, Orrell RUFC at St John Rigby College, Orrell St James, Brick community stadium, Robin Park Arena, Wigan St Judes, and finally Wigan RUFC. He hopes to arrive at the first at 11am and be at his final destination for around 2.30pm.

To sponsor Phil, visit his JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/phils-rugby-bike-ride?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015

Anyone worried about a young person can contact Papyrus through its helpline, HOPELINE247. @top fans. Ring 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-org-uk