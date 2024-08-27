Exam success is a family affair at Wigan school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six sets of siblings picked up brilliant exam results at Standish this week!

It was success at the double at Standish on results day this year as six sets of twin brothers and sisters picked up a staggering 103 GCSEs between them! Siblings from the Baileys, Caldwells, Grays, Greens, Padgetts and Peters’ were all delighted with their results on Thursday.

“Although we’re very competitive with each other, we’re delighted at how well we’ve both done,” remarked Ellie. Both Josh and Ellie are now going on to Winstanley - with Ellie’s sights set on a career in medicine or dentistry and Josh planning on becoming a nuclear engineer. When asked how their family might react to the news of their success, Oscar remarked “They’ll be really pleased – although Dad always says there’s room for improvement with anything!” Oscar is taking on an apprenticeship in hospitality and catering whilst Noah is heading to Runshaw with his mind on a career in graphic design.

The pre-results nerves proved too much for Lucy however, as she was too nervous to even open her envelope at first – despite the fact that her sister Mollie already had done! Despite the nerves, she did extremely well and is will be enrolled at Runshaw next year to study criminology, psychology and business. Mollie remarked, “I always try to beat her with my grades but she beat me in English this time!” Mollie is thinking of studying science at college, although both girls had their sights set on a closer goal: Leeds festival this week to celebrate five years of hard work!

Celebrating success

When asked about their results, Fin and Dylan were both really happy – although Dylan was annoyed to find out he was a single mark off the next grade in his maths GCSE! Both brothers will be enrolling at Winstanley but they seemed a bit more laid back than some of our siblings in the class of 2024. “We’re just happy for each other really,” remarked Fin.

Everyone at Standish would like to wish all the students and their families a massive congratulations on their success.