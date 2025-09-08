Exciting activities on offer for youngsters during sports week at Rainbow Hub

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Action from Rainbow Hub's annual sports week, as youngsters accessing conductive education at the charity's HQ in Mawdesley took part in a variety of exciting activities, demonstrating some of the skills they have learned throughout the year.

The event, sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors, raised more than £8,600.

The money will go towards Rainbow Hub's work, which provides therapeutic services for children and young people from the North West with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or child brain injury.

Rainbow Hub host their annual Sports week, as children and young people accessing Conductive Education take part in a variety of exciting activities, physical challenges and obstacles, whilst demonstrating and celebrating some of the skills they have learnt throughout the past year at Rainbow Hub, Mawdesley.

1. CLASS ACT

Rainbow Hub host their annual Sports week, as children and young people accessing Conductive Education take part in a variety of exciting activities, physical challenges and obstacles, whilst demonstrating and celebrating some of the skills they have learnt throughout the past year at Rainbow Hub, Mawdesley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A variety of sports, games and activities for children to try.

2. CLASS ACT

A variety of sports, games and activities for children to try. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Children had lots of fun throughout the week.

3. CLASS ACT

Children had lots of fun throughout the week. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Children had fun at the event.

4. CLASS ACT

Children had fun at the event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North West
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice