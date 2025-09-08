The event, sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors, raised more than £8,600.
The money will go towards Rainbow Hub's work, which provides therapeutic services for children and young people from the North West with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or child brain injury.
1. CLASS ACT
Rainbow Hub host their annual Sports week, as children and young people accessing Conductive Education take part in a variety of exciting activities, physical challenges and obstacles, whilst demonstrating and celebrating some of the skills they have learnt throughout the past year at Rainbow Hub, Mawdesley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. CLASS ACT
A variety of sports, games and activities for children to try. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. CLASS ACT
Children had lots of fun throughout the week. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. CLASS ACT
Children had fun at the event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson