One of Wigan’s most famous sons has announced a huge homecoming gig after an absence of more than quarter of a century.

Richard Ashcroft today said he was delighted to announce the long-awaited show which will be held at the Robin Park Arena on Saturday July 20 next year.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 1 at 9am from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

This will be the first time the Orrell-born 52-year-old will have performed in Wigan since he and his former band The Verve famously played to tens of thousands of fans at Haigh Woodland Park in May 1998.

Richard Ashcroft

He said today: “After 25 years, back playing in my hometown.

“Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan."

Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut Alone With Everybody.

Tens of thousands packed into Haigh Hall to see The Verve in 1998

He is a former pupil of Up Holland High School and went on to study at Winstanley College where he met Nick McCabe who would become lead guitarist of The Verve.

Some of his teachers apparently thought of him as a troublemaker although one teacher recalled him being "incredibly intelligent"

It was with the Verve that Ashcroft first came to public attention.

With them he released one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of Urban Hymns (the UK’s 18th biggest selling album of all-time) as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including The Drugs Don’t Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.

Happy memories: The Verve on stage at Haigh Hall

His most recent album, Acoustic Hymns, was released in 2022 and reached number two in the UK Album Chart.

The Verve gig was played on a cold and cloudy evening but for the many thousands attending – and those performing – it was a memorably electric event, at the end of which Ashcroft shouted to the crowd: "We've waited eight years for this. Thanks for making this the best day of my life!"