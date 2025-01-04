Fabulous pictures of Goose Green from the 1940s to noughties

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
We have here a special collection of pictures from the Wigan Today library featuring people, places and news events taken over a period of more than 60 years in Goose Green.

They span from the 1940s to the 2000s.

1. Pictures of Goose Green over the decades

, Photo: STAFF

2. A vintage vehicle rally at Goose Green in 1975

. Photo: STAFF

3. St Paul's Primary School take delivery of a bird table and insect refuge log. Lorna Hume, site manager from McLaughlin and Harvey, is pictured with pupils Lauren and James

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Members of Goose Green Pigeon Club at their annual bird show in 1966

. Photo: SUBMITTED

