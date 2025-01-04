They span from the 1940s to the 2000s.
1. Pictures of Goose Green over the decades
, Photo: STAFF
2. A vintage vehicle rally at Goose Green in 1975
. Photo: STAFF
3. St Paul's Primary School take delivery of a bird table and insect refuge log. Lorna Hume, site manager from McLaughlin and Harvey, is pictured with pupils Lauren and James
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Members of Goose Green Pigeon Club at their annual bird show in 1966
. Photo: SUBMITTED
