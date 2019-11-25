Families are invited to pop in to pop-up Wigan Christmas shop

The Brick is to open a pop-up Christmas shop in Wigan town centre, to collect festive food and gifts for families in the community facing hardship.

The shop, on Market Street will be open to families, referred by a range of agencies, from December 16-20.

During the week families will be able to visit the Christmas Shop and select the food and gifts that are right for their families, for free.

Alice Coren Re-Use and Retail Manager at The Brick said: “This is a new concept for us and it has been created to help the people who are enduring hardship, to visit a Christmas shop like many others on the high street.”

The Brick is looking for sponsors of fresh food to enable them to provide a range of items for festive meals, including turkeys, vegetables, trimmings and desserts.

The charity is also looking for donations of new toys and gifts suitable for different age ranges, from babies through to teenagers.

Donations can be dropped off at the Brick Works on Hodson Street, Wigan, the Brick Project on Arcade Street, Wigan, the Brick Shop on Gidlow Lane, Wigan and The Brick Shop on Railway Road in Leigh.

The Brick’s Pop-Up Christmas Shop is located on 52 Market Street, Wigan, next to Queens Hall Church and will be open from Monday, December 9 to Friday, December 13 from 10am-4pm for donations. If you would like to donate, volunteer or sponsor some fresh food email Alice Coren: alice@thebrick.org.uk