Families were all smiles at the highly-anticipated launch of a new-look playground in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved recreation area was officially reopened in Norley Hall following major investment from Wigan Council, with a celebration hosted by its Be Well service.

The Lamberhead Road facility has been totally transformed with new, accessible play equipment, including swings, slides, zip lines and an eye-catching climbing tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pemberton councillor Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see Norley Hall adventure playground back open and looking so incredible!

Cheers as the Norley Hall playground reopens

“This place has been at the heart of our community for more than 40 years and there are generations of local people, many of whom are now parents and even grandparents themselves, who have such fond memories of growing up here.

“It’s so important for children to have the opportunity to have fun, make friends, express themselves and be adventurous – all the while being watched over and cared for.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, and I’d like to say a massive thank you to everybody involved, especially all the local people who shared their feedback on what they wanted to see and helped make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Jenny Bullen cuts the ribbon

“Seeing such big smiles on so many young faces has made it all worth it!”

Closed since 2020, the playground has been developed with consultants from Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust and shaped by engagement exercises involving families.

Work began in January, led by contractors Landscape Engineering Ltd.

The large wooden centrepiece structure was crafted by designer Andy Frost, whose previous work was displayed at New York’s Guggenheim Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children playing at the new adventure playground

The playground was formally reopened by Wigan’s mayor Coun Jenny Bullen and has a boarding swing, “round the world” swing, boulder traverse wall, multi-use games area, fire pit, water play and slides for all ages.

The site will be managed and overseen by the Be Well play team and there will be regular free activities and events.

It is secured by new fencing, while the council’s £450k investment includes a robust maintenance programme.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We know just how much Norley Hall adventure playground means to local people and we hope they are as delighted as we are with the finished results.”