Families encouraged to have their say on play area plans at Wigan borough beauty spot

The proposals are part of a £2.4m makeover of the facilities at Pennington Flash, which will also include a visitor centre and café.

Plans for the inclusive nature-themed adventure play area include new swings, climbing frames and zip lines, plus a central toddler lake featuring play equipment modelled on swans and boats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bird's eye view of how the new play area will look

Concepts will be on display near the existing playground from noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 16, with park visitors welcome to give their feedback.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The new play area promises to be a fabulous addition to Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, making it an even more attractive place for families to spend a day out.

“We’re delighted with how our plans have been coming together and we’re really excited to share our progress.

“We want this to be a wonderful asset for the whole community, and as such we’d love as many people as possible to come along to see our plans, talk to members of our design team and help us shape the final result.

“This will be an inclusive play area which children with additional needs will be able to enjoy with their families and friends, and we’re particularly keen for feedback on this element from children and families – including members of our Wigan Parent Carer Forum.”

Subject to planning approval, work on the play area is expected to begin early in 2023 with a view to completion in the spring.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of the council, said: “We know that improving the facilities at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve is one of the top priorities for residents as part of our Believe in Leigh Fund and the creation of this fabulous new play area is all part of our efforts to create the best possible experience for families.