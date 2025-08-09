A Wigan park given a new lease of life is set to be a hive of activity this summer.

Stockley Park in Appley Bridge has been transformed in recent years thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

They have made many improvements, from outdoor gym equipment and a book exchange to new benches and planters.

A bug hotel – named Bug-ingham Palace after a public vote – is among the latest additions and there are plans to bid for funding for new play equipment.

In the meantime, several activities are being held which are set to bring more people to the green space.

The park has a play box filled with items such as bats and balls which children can use for free at any time.

But there is also now an events play box with even more fun items, such as toys, sensory play and outdoor sports and games.

Play box activity sessions are being held from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on August 13, 20 and 27. They are free, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Billinge Bat Rescue will hold a bat walk at 8.30pm on Saturday, August 16.

Bat boxes were recently installed at the park after it was discovered that both common pipistrelle and soprano pipistrelle bats were flying overhead at night.

In October, a Halloween-themed craft session will be held for children, where they can make mini broomsticks, wands, spiderwebs and more using items found at the park.

There are also walks at 10am every Friday, followed by a free gym session at the park with Wigan Council’s Be Well team which is open to people of all abilities.

A women-only walk is held at 6.30pm on Tuesdays from Hickory’s Smokehouse.

Sarah Stephenson, from the Friends of Stockley Park, said: “People have said how busy the park is now when they go in, especially with the play box. Before, if children came in with their parents they would go on the play equipment and there was nothing else. Now they are staying longer, playing with the bats and balls. We also see the children on the slide and their parents playing with the bats and balls. It’s great, we’re really proud.”

Follow the Friends of Stockley Park on Facebook to find out more.