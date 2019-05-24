Family fun day in memory of popular Wigan mum killed in car crash

Family and friends of a Wigan mum killed in an horrific car crash will hold a fund-raising day in her memory.

Joanne Bailey-Collinge, 34, died when the VW Polo she was driving was in collision with a VW Amarok and a Mercedes C220 Saloon, in Bickershaw Lane on Easter weekend.

The community had already rallied around the mum of five’s family once before, with a generous fund-raising campaign generating more than £3,000 to support her loved ones and help cover funeral costs.

And now, plans for a family fun-day have been announced to help them even more as they come to terms with Joanne’s tragic death.

The event will be held in Joanne’s name at The Buck’s Head in Abram on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, from noon till 4pm.

Raffle prizes, party games, a bouncy castle and more are just some of the activities to keep children occupied, while there’ll also be a special appearance from young Wigan singer and The Voice Kids finalist Jake McKechnie.

The three-vehicle pile-up prompted a large police investigation and resulted in the arrests of five people, one of whom, Joseph Pownall, has been charged with Joanne’s manslaughter.

Joseph Pownall, 26, appeared at Manchester Crown Square on Monday, May 20 and pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He was remanded in custody until his provisional trial date of October 9.

Steven Fairclough, 42 and of no fixed address, appeared at the same court on the same day, pleading not guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial date of September 7.

The driver and occupants of the Amarok failed to stop at the scene and the pick-up truck was later found abandoned on Bolton House Road, Wigan.

Detectives revealed how the driver and occupants escaped by forcing another motorist to drive them away.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.