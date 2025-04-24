Family fun day to help raise money for Wigan toddler's treatment
When Patrick Jennings was born, complications at birth led to him developing cerebral palsy and his parents Ed and Nan Jennings have “faced mountains to help him”.
The pair, who run Siam House Thai takeaway on Church Street in Standish, have been hosting multiple fund-raisers for stem cell treatment to significantly improve his quality of life.
Stem cell therapy is a type of treatment that helps the body heal itself. It uses special cells called stem cells to fix or replace damaged tissues
Two-year-old Patrick has had one round of the treatment so far, with his family saying it has made a noticeable difference and that he has made significant improvement and has physiotherapy seven days a week.
It is hoped that a second round of stem cell treatment will give Patrick the best possible chance for recovery and a brighter future.
The family fun day for Patrick is being held on Sunday, May 4 from noon to 4pm at Standish Social Club.
There will be lots going on for everyone to enjoy, including bingo with prizes up for grabs, a visit from Mac’s Reptiles with all his scaly friends, live music from local legends Chris and Ben Allen and food from Siam House.
Ed said: “We are holding a fantastic family fun day to support our son Patrick’s journey.
“This day means so much to us as we continue to raise funds for Patrick’s second round of stem cell treatment.
“The first round has already made a huge difference — his progress is clear, and this next step is vital to keep him moving forward.
“We’d love to see you there. Come have fun, show your support and help give Patrick the best chance at continued recovery.”
Entry on the day is just £2 and a Siam House buffet will be served throughout the day, which can be purchased separately.
Tickets can be bought at Siam House or by contacting them through their Facebook page.
