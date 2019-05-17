Family fun run remembers Wigan man Nathan Christy

Noreen and John Christy from Beech Hill organised the event at Haigh Woodland Park as part of a campaign to rid the stigma associated with mental health issues and to raise awareness. Their son Nathan (pictured) died from suicide in 2016 and the run was held on the day before what would have been his 28th birthday. Just under 200 participants took part in either the 1K or 5K routes at an entrance fee of £3 for under-16s and £7 for 17 and overs. All proceeds minus event booking fees will be shared between Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Action for Children Wigan Branch and £800 was raised in total.

