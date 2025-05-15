Loved ones of a tragic Wigan motorcylist who died in a road smash just days after his 21st birthday will take part in a special charity ritual for the third year running this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are determined to keep the legacy of young dad Charlie Brogan alive, not least for his son Kayden, three, who was only six months old when tragedy struck.

On Saturday May 17 friends and relatives are being sponsored to walk 22 miles from Southport to Wigan, raising money for the North West Air Ambulance whose paramedics battled in vain to save the Milliken warehouse worker’s life after his motorbike crashed on Spring Road, Orrell, on May 25 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the third consecutive occasion that the event has been organised and, as with last year, it will culminate with a fun day at the Wellfield pub in Beech Hill where, it is hoped, more cash will be generated for the charity.

Charlie Brogan with his then baby son Kayden

Charlie’s mum Tracy said: “This walk has become a tradition now and it’s a great one.

"There were 15 of us the first year and 35 last year. There will probably be around 25 this time and the recipient of the money raised is always the North West Air Ambulance. ”Even though they could not save my son, they have saved countless other people’s lives and depend on charitable donations in order to do their work.”

Around £1,000 was raised with the first walk and that was doubled when family and friends also took part in the Wigan 10k of 2023. Last year £2,400 was collected from the hike and Wellfield party, and Tracy is hoping that that can be emulated by this year’s efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She said: “We have a good time, calling in at pubs along the way to collect donations and we of course have a GoFundMe page which we leave open for a couple of weeks after the walk so that people can still donate and hand in sponsor money.

Participants in last year's Southport to Wigan walk in memory of Charlie Brogan

"This is a charity really close to our hearts but we are also doing it to keep Charlie’s memory alive for Kayden.”

The Wellfield events, which include a karaoke, football cards, bingo and raffles, start at noon although the walkers are only likely to arrive between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.