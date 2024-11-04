The heartbroken loved ones of a Wigan rugby fan, who disappearance sparked a major police search before his body was finally found, have paid tribute to a “big family man” who will be missed by many.

Nine days were spent by the emergency services trying to locate David Edmonds after he went missing from the Bodmin Drive area of Platt Bridge late on the evening on Sunday October 20.

Police drones, tracker dogs and underwater search teams were all deployed over a wide area while repeated police appeals on social media were made to the public to report any sightings of the Platt Bridge 55-year-old while CCTV footage of him after his disappearance was also published.

Tragically, his body was later recovered from Horrocks Flash at Worsley Mesnes. Police investigators have concluded that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy and have forwarded their file to the coroner in Bolton, although an inquest has yet to be opened.

In a statement, issued on behalf of his family through the Greater Manchester Police press office, described David as a happy chap and well-loved by his family, all his friends, and colleagues.

His wife said: “He was a hard worker and worked all his life. His first job was with his father at a local factory, and he worked there from a young age up until recently.

“He was a big Everton supporter and loved going to the matches. He held season tickets since he was a child. David liked all sports and watching anything with a ball, cricket, football, and rugby, especially Wigan rugby.

“He also liked horse racing; we would go to the races in York every year.

“He loved going on holiday and we travelled a lot together, we went to Australia, New York, Tenerife, and Benidorm.

“David was a big family man and adored his three nephews. He will be missed by all of us, he was so loved.

“We would like to thank the police and everyone who shared appeals on social media or went out searching for David.”

David’s family have asked for privacy whilst they grieve his loss.